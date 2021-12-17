Bank of America Corp DE Sells 29,979 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.22% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $407,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.36.

SWK stock opened at $191.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

