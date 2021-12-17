Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,207,010 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,207,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Ross Stores worth $455,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

ROST stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

