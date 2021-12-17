Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,203 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,653,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of AstraZeneca worth $578,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

