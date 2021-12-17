Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,611 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $422,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.