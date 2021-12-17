Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo Sells 9,000 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,173. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $588.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

