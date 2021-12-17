Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 13.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

