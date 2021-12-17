Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,481 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $68.08.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,371,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.