Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.28. 47,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,045. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

