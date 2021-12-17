Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 26.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 60.1% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.96. 388,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,386,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

