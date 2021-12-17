Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 12,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,218. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.