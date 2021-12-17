Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 300,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,049. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

