Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $47.81. 306,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,119. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

