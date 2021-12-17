Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 90,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,222. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

