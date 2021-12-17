Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,020 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $585.38. 59,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.29 and its 200-day moving average is $579.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

