Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 291 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $488.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $496.96. The stock has a market cap of $459.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

