Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 28.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Comcast by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,651,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 432,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 412,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,365. The firm has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

