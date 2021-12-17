Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. 90,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,950. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

