Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.41. 147,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

