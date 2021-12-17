Barclays Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) to Hold

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of BHHOF remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Friday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

