Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.17) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.83).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG stock opened at GBX 222.90 ($2.95) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.11). The firm has a market cap of £25.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.52.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($166,891.37).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.