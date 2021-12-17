Barclays Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.43 ($11.71).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €11.40 ($12.81) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86. Metro has a one year low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a one year high of €13.00 ($14.61).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

