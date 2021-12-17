Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller Sells 4,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BNED stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $341.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.42. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 229,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNED has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

