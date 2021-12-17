Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.