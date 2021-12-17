Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,983 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 26,449 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.44 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.