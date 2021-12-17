Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €78.00 ($87.64) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.93 ($92.06).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €60.34 ($67.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.83. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a one year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.