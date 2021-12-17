BASIC Trading 5% Lower This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $47.59 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

