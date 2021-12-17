Bata (BTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,183.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 76.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Bata has a market capitalization of $264,755.58 and approximately $1,183.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bata has traded down 83.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00313915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

