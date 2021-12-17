Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.37

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.37 ($97.04) and traded as high as €89.41 ($100.46). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €88.27 ($99.18), with a volume of 794,212 shares trading hands.

BMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.86 ($115.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

