BeatzCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 33% higher against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $14.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001025 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

