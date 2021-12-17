Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $375.25

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 375.25 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.66). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 422.70 ($5.59), with a volume of 486,848 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.05) to GBX 495 ($6.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.67) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.48) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.11 ($5.87).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 399.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

