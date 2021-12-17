Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.11 ($5.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.67) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.05) to GBX 495 ($6.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 422.70 ($5.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 399.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 375.25.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.