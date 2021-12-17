Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $116,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,728,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $257.21 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.58 and a 200-day moving average of $247.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

