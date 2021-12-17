Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 4.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.03. 23,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

