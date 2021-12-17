BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 6.2%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $267.93 and last traded at $264.09. 1,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 276,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.94.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,643. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

