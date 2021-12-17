Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BELFB opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.57. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

