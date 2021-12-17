Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 82,856 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

