Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,271 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

