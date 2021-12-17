Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $129.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,450. The firm has a market cap of $229.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.