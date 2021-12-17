Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 20,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 150,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.