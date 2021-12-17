Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 97,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

T stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 728,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,045,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.