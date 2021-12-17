Benjamin Mackovak Buys 10,800 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Benjamin Mackovak purchased 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Mackovak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Benjamin Mackovak purchased 1,740 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,885.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. 18,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,225. The company has a market capitalization of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 545,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

