Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.53% from the company’s current price.

LESL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of LESL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,225. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Leslie’s by 202.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 120.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,566,000 after buying an additional 2,360,100 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

