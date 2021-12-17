Berenberg Bank Trims C&C Group (LON:CCR) Target Price to GBX 292

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 299 ($3.95) to GBX 292 ($3.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upgraded C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.70) in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.89) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.30). The stock has a market cap of £858.07 million and a PE ratio of -13.72.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

