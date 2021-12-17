Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 11,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,149,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

BLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 38,363 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $1,416,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 22.6% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

