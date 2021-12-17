Bert A. Frost Sells 25,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

