Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.21 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

