Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.09

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.09 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 106.20 ($1.40). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 1,805 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

