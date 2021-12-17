BeyondSpring (BYSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2021 – BeyondSpring had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

12/1/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

12/1/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/22/2021 – BeyondSpring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/10/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of BYSI stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,725. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. BeyondSpring Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Get BeyondSpring Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.