BeyondSpring (BYSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/2/2021 – BeyondSpring had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 12/1/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.
- 12/1/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/1/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/22/2021 – BeyondSpring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
- 11/10/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of BYSI stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,725. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. BeyondSpring Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
