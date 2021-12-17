BidiPass Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $161,450.80 and approximately $30.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00203397 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.