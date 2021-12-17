Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.10. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.